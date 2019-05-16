PREMIOS DIARIO AHORA – IV CONCURSO POESÍA Y CUENTO

Los Premio Diario ahora 2018 se llevaron a cabo la noche del martes el el teatro Mario Vargas Llosa.
PREMIACIÓN
POESÍA
- MENCIONES HONROSAS
Nombres Título de obra Seudónimo
- Edilberto Sánchez Daza La alcoba Pastelito de Limón
- SEGUNDO LUGAR DEL CONCURSO “PREMIO DIARIO AHORA 2018”, GÉNERO POESÍA
José Ángel Segura Figueredo Para no irse y no volver… Inty Mayo Kessel
- GANADOR DEL CONCURSO “PREMIO DIARIO AHORA 2018”
Ronald Mondragón Linares Manuscrito hallado El Hacedor
sobre la arena
PREMIACIÓN
CUENTO
- MENCIONES HONROSAS
Nombres Título de obra Seudónimo
- Doenits Pauloss Martin Mora La venganza del incauto Nuncio Peniforme
- Gino Tello Solís El gato alfa El Ignoto
- Orlando Córdova Gómez La biblioteca de papá Roldán
- SEGUNDO LUGAR DEL CONCURSO “PREMIO DIARIO AHORA 2018”
Edilberto Sánchez Daza Otelo Pushpo Ñahui
- GANADOR DEL CONCURSO “PREMIO DIARIO AHORA 2018”, GÉNERO CUENTO
Jorge Cabanillas Quispe Magdala Perego