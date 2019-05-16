4.6 C
Huánuco
17 mayo, 2019

Actualidad ULTIMO MINUTO

PREMIOS DIARIO AHORA – IV CONCURSO POESÍA Y CUENTO

Los Premio Diario ahora 2018 se llevaron a cabo la noche del martes el el teatro Mario Vargas Llosa.

 

PREMIACIÓN

 POESÍA

  1. MENCIONES HONROSAS

 Nombres                                                         Título de obra                               Seudónimo

  • Edilberto Sánchez Daza                            La alcoba                                  Pastelito de Limón

 

  1. SEGUNDO LUGAR DEL CONCURSO “PREMIO DIARIO AHORA 2018”, GÉNERO POESÍA

 José Ángel Segura Figueredo Para no irse y no volver…         Inty Mayo Kessel

 

  1. GANADOR DEL CONCURSO “PREMIO DIARIO AHORA 2018”

 Ronald Mondragón Linares Manuscrito hallado                  El Hacedor

sobre la arena

 

PREMIACIÓN

CUENTO

  1. MENCIONES HONROSAS

 Nombres                                                         Título de obra                               Seudónimo

  • Doenits Pauloss Martin Mora La venganza del incauto           Nuncio Peniforme
  • Gino Tello Solís             El gato alfa                              El Ignoto
  • Orlando Córdova Gómez             La biblioteca de papá               Roldán

 

  1. SEGUNDO LUGAR DEL CONCURSO “PREMIO DIARIO AHORA 2018”

 Edilberto Sánchez Daza Otelo                                       Pushpo Ñahui

  1. GANADOR DEL CONCURSO “PREMIO DIARIO AHORA 2018”, GÉNERO CUENTO

 Jorge Cabanillas Quispe Magdala                                 Perego

